What a Weekend!

From go-fast cars driven by Canadian Indy winner Jacques Villeneuve and friends to fast people in two marathons and fast rising flood waters.

Oliver was busy!

A big thank you to the volunteers, both helping with the floods and the events, it takes a community. Some jobs were had as well. However, Loren Davis of Wine Valley Security could not find enough help. He had a 3AM start to keep an eye on the racing bikes.

Oliver and The Osoyoos Indian Band were host to fast cars, fast bikes and fast athletes! A great go-fast weekend was had in the desert!

Whats Next?