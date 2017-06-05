What a Weekend!

From go-fast cars driven by Canadian Indy winner Jacques Villeneuve and friends to fast people in two marathons and fast rising flood waters.
Oliver was busy!
A big thank you to the volunteers, both helping with the floods and the events, it takes a community. Some jobs were had as well. However, Loren Davis of Wine Valley Security could not find enough help. He had a 3AM start to keep an eye on the racing bikes.
Oliver and The Osoyoos Indian Band were host to fast cars, fast bikes and fast athletes! A great go-fast weekend was had in the desert!
Comments
Robert Traub says
As an old car enthusiast, we wish to thank the Osyoos Oliver Native Band, Clarence Louie and Directors of the Area 27 Race facility plus the Cactus Jalopy car club for the great show and shine in Osyoos &
for the invitation to be extended to us to visit the Area 27 and be able to use the Track for 2 laps. It was a life-time experience and we thank you very much. Well done.
Bob and Ingrid and the ” 48 Ford p/u “