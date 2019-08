***

Oliver Tennis Club – re-visiting wood rackets not used since the ’70.

Wood is still used for real tennis rackets.

However most rackets are now made of composite materials including carbon fiber or fiberglass, metals such as titanium alloys, or ceramics.

Catgut has partially been replaced by synthetic materials including nylon, polyamide, and other polymers.

The men and ladies of the Oliver Tennis Club: “Wood” day on the courts. Today Saturday drop in