“We’ve got seeds… and much more”

Two new projects aimed to connect residents with fresh and accessible produce. The Harvest Hut and Edible Pathways projects in full swing for the summer in the parking lot north of Edward Jones.

The Harvest Hut creates a space for members of the community to share fresh produce. Anyone with more food in their garden or farm than they can consume is invited to bring their extras to the hut. Members of the public can then visit the hut and take the produce home with them.

Julie Forster (right) with co-ordinator Caitlyn Bennett

Monday nights around dinner time