Wellness – physical and mental – a few tips

1. Drink lots of water

2. Walk as much as you can

3. Talk to relatives and friends

4. Do something to show you care for you community

5. Chatting to a loved one, a trusted friend can make a dig difference in your life

6. Prioritize your time so you can relax and enjoy the season with people you care about

7. Alcohol is a depressant, having a few too many can actually dampen your spirit

8. Treats can leave you feeling tired and lethargic. Maintain your regular eating and sleeping habits as much as possible.

9. Make yourself a budget for the season and stay within it

10. Have a Great Christmas – manage wellness by staying as normal as you can be