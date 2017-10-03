Well known civic planner passes

The Town of Osoyoos’s Director of Planning Alain Cunningham died Friday after a short illness.

Cunningham was a Town employee for 13 years, and “brought planning and development expertise to this town that was second to none,” according to Osoyoos CAO Barry Romanko.

“His passion for planning was displayed in his doctorate level academic background and carried out in contemporary research and report writing that left Council or the CAO with few questions when it came time to make decisions,” Romanko continued in a statement posted to the Town’s website.

“Alain’s planning legacy will live on with the implementation of southeast meadowlark plan he was able to broker with the Agricultural Land Commission that ensured future lands for residential development and community growth.”

Romanko said Cunningham was a very private man that enjoyed spending time on his farm outside Rock Creek, and supported his wife Jill in their efforts to provide a good home for numerous rescued animals.

Source: Town of Osoyoos