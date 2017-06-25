Well known BC environmentalist passes

VICTORIA – Gwen Barlee, a defender of wild animals and advocate for enhanced endangered species legislation in British Columbia, has died.
The Wilderness Committee, where Barlee worked, said she died Thursday.
She was 54.
The daughter of former NDP cabinet minister and B.C. historian Bill Barlee, who died in 2012, Barlee grew up in Penticton.
Gwen was national policy director at the Wilderness Committee since 2001 and the organization said in a statement she was an invaluable member of the leadership team, guiding many environmental campaigns
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
Unfortunately I never met her but admired her tenacity and the work that she did, so sad that her time was cut short. To keep “the ball rolling” is the best tribute we can make to the Gwen and to the environment.
Brenda Shaw says
Gwen was very much her father’s daughter and I know Bill was very proud of the work that she was doing. She was smart, capable and well known for her bulldog approach to getting what she wanted. She had the distinct advantage of having Bill Barlee for her Dad and mentor and learned a great deal from this very smart, caring man.
It is sad that Gwen has left us far too soon, but it is a given that she has left a legacy that will never be forgotten and her name will live on as one of the great environmentalists of B.C. and Canada. RIP Gwen.