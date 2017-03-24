Thank You Dr. Jones,

Welcome Dr. Huber

After five decades of providing dentistry to the Oliver community, Dr. Peter Jones is retiring. Thank you Dr. Jones for your service in the dental field and for your remarkable dedication to your patients and our community. We wish you, Cynthia and your family well.

Welcome to Dr. Lance Huber, who is taking over for Dr. Jones. Dr. Huber grew up in Prince George and has been practicing dentistry in the Central Okanagan for several years. He looks forward to working in Oliver and meeting patients. Dr. Huber begins working at Dr. Jones’ office at 6050 Main St. in Oliver on March 15th. Current and new patients are warmly welcomed: 250-498-2220.