Weekend quiz

What is this? Where does it hang?

1 bottle of VQA wine donated by Margaret Green is the prize. Best answers considered for a win.

Clue – shot from Rd 3
First names only – couple who lived here for many many years

On what Street is this located?

Nice horse, nice kick – who is the rider?

  1. Stockyards in Okanagan Falls
    Street East of Oliver Airport
    Eric and Babe Norton
    Kenny McLean

    Check the # at bottom of each guess. Wanda by a nose
    Contest closed as all the answers (correct) have be submitted.

  2. pic 1
    Okanagan falls feedlot/livestock building

    pic 2, Norton residence

    Pic 3 are the antenna towers at 5868 Cessna St, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue.

    pic 4 . rider is Kenny mclean

  3. Picture 3 are the antenna towers at 5868 Cessna St, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue.

    Thank you Kyle – you get the cork Wanda gets the bottle. Will design a harder contest next week.

  4. picture one is in okagan falls bc Livestock building
    picture two, Norton residence
    picture 4 Kenny mclean

    Publisher: Partly correct – re read the questions thanks

