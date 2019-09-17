Internationally renowned Red Sky Performance bring their newest work TRACE to Venables Theatre.

Trace explores Indigenous connections to ancestral origins and all things traceable through dance. Inspired by Anishinaabe cosmology, our star and sky stories, Trace maps our origin and evolution. For tens of thousands of years, Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island have mapped the night sky, studied the stars, and established an expansive view of the world and body of knowledge that has often been ignored and erased. Trace features six dancers and multi-media to explore what has come before us and what is yet to come.

Red Sky creates, produces and tours new original dance, theatre and live music creations that illuminate themes, aesthetics and values of importance to Indigenous peoples. They are a leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide. Their multi award winning company was founded in 2000 by Artistic Director Sandra Laronde of the Teme-Augama-Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water). Their mandate is to create inspiring experiences of contemporary Indigenous arts and culture.

They have garnered an international reputation for collaborating on landmark projects with some of the most prestigious artists and companies from around the globe. This year Red Sky Performance presented TRACE at the prestigious Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival where it played to six sold out performances and six standing ovations. Red Sky Performance continues to significantly influence the artistic evolution and innovation of contemporary Indigenous performance in Canada and around the world.

Trace is presented by Venables Theatre with the support of the Community Presenters Assistance program (of the BC Arts Council and BC Touring Council) and The Coast Oliver hotel.

Red Sky Performance brings Trace to Venables Theatre Wednesday October 16th at 7:00 at 6100 Gala Street in Oliver.

Tickets are $32 for adults and $20 for students. For more information visit www.venablestheatre.ca