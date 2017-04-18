Wednesday April 26th

A photographic presentation about the construction and operation of the KVR rail line linking Penticton to Osoyoos by noted historian and author, Joe Smuin, will be the highlight of the Oliver and District Heritage Society’s Annual Meeting.

His “then and now” show will be sure to intrigue rail officiandos and local history buffs alike because he has promised to include previously unpublished tidbits from the Andrew McCullough field diaries about the construction of the rail line at Oliver.

Smuin comes from a long line of KVR employees. His paternal grandfather, father, several uncles and cousins all worked for the railway in some capacity over the years. He began his own career in the old Roundhouse in Penticton in early 1971 working in the mechanical department. While most of his working career was spent at BC Rail, his fascination with the KVR didn’t diminish. He went on to research and write two books about the railway. Now retired, Joe continues to research and collect related archival material. He has engaging stories to share.

Things get underway at 7 p.m. at the Quails Nest Arts Centre on Wednesday April 26. Smuin’s presentation will be preceded by short business meeting. This is a great opportunity for the community to hear about exciting things happening in our local heritage program as well as gain new insight into the history of Oliver’s beloved and formally protected CPR Station.