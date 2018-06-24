See poll – will there be rain, will there be thunder

Today Sunny then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon.

Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 32. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Rain beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight.

Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light overnight except gusting to 70 near thunderstorms. Low 14.