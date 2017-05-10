Weather alert – Thursday could be wet

Special weather statement in effect for:

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

North Okanagan – including Vernon

South Okanagan – including Penticton

Rain with embedded thunderstorms beginning Thursday over the Southern Interior…..

A developing cold front will stall over the Southern BC Interior late Thursday and begin to transition out of the area on Friday. Rain and the threat of thunderstorms are likely beginning Thursday.

This weather situation combined with spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and may increase the risk of flooding.

Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, and keep away from creek and river banks.

The River Forecast Centre issues streamflow advisories and warnings when necessary to provide alerts to potential flood conditions in the stream systems of the province. Please refer to the River Forecast Centre website for updated streamflow advisories or warnings.