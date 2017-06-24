Weather alert issued

Hot weather is expected this weekend.

A strong upper ridge of high pressure building over the province will result in a brief heat wave over southwest BC. Temperatures will peak this weekend with maximums near 32 degrees expected away from the water on the South Coast and reaching the mid to high 30s over the southwestern interior. A few daily record high temperatures will likely be broken with this heat wave. For example, the record high for Abbotsford is 31.4 degrees on Saturday and 32.0 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures will begin to moderate on Monday over the South Coast as an onshore flow of cooler, marine air develops. Temperatures in the southwest interior will also peak on Sunday and daytime highs on Monday should be at least couple of degrees cooler.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.