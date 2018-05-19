We have rooms – time for growth

The property is situated near Peanut Pond, adjacent to Highway 3 (Main Street), Vedette Drive and Valiant Lane.

The proposal will consist of building on the southwest corner of the property a 3-storey addition to the Super 8 Motel. The new hotel wing will add 1,242 sq. m (13,371 sq. ft.) of floor space consisting of 26 new suites. The hotel will have 66 parking stalls once the project is completed.

The property was rezoned in 2009 from the C3 – General Commercial zone to the C4 – Tourist Commercial zone to allow the hotel expansion.

The hotel will continue to be accessed via the plaza parking lot via Valiant Lane. New parking stalls willbe added to the parking lot in front of the proposed addition, west of the existing hotel building. A road right-of-way to Vedette Drive was dedicated under Plan KAP92713 to formalize the subject property’saccess from Valiant Lane. The parking lot for the 3-storey addition will be accessed via the plaza. The proposal will result in a total of sixty-six parking stalls, calculated at a ratio of 1 stall per sleeping unit, and a rate of 1 stall per seat for the existing café, cocktail and dining area. Six of the parking areas willbe converted into handicap parking spaces, and nine will be dedicated for smaller cars.

A bicycle rackwill be installed at the front of the existing building with a capacity for five bicycles.