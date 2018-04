Gabion Walls installed – but not filled with rock and gravel

New Culverts – cut and cover installed on Hwy 97

Roadway open to two way traffic.

Water flow still high on Sportsman’s Bowl Rd.

The plan to divert water into all culverts and possibly use “tiger dams” to direct water to west arm of river (oxbows) – ultimately all of that water must flow through residential areas before exiting at the river 2 miles to the south of Highway 97