“We apologize” – don’t you just love it ?

South Okanagan General Hospital Emergency Department – Closure notification

OLIVER/OSOYOOS – Residents are advised that due to limited physician availability at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH), the emergency department (ED) will be closed from 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15.

Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services. Residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital (550 Carmi Avenue).

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

