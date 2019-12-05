We all shall miss….. the smile of Bernice

Obituary for the late Bernice Elizabeth Dieno

July 28, 1926 – December 5, 2019

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Bernice Elizabeth Dieno, who died peacefully after a short illness on Thursday December 5th, 2019 at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 93 years.

Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Dieno in 1988, and by her son David Dieno in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Donna Hoover (husband Gerry and granddaughter Breanne) and her daughter, Sandra Legault (husband Rene, grandson Chris, wife Jill, and great-grandchildren Peyton, Eli, and Jocelyn), and grandson Anthony.

Bernice and her husband moved to Oliver in 1954 from Vancouver. They were self-employed in home construction, cement finishing, and swimming pool installations. Bernice ran the office and did the bookkeeping, as well as running a five acre orchard. After selling the farm she worked part time in the packing house and in South Okanagan General Hospital.

Bernice and her family enjoyed many camping trips, and family holidays. Some of her favorite trips were family trips to Disney Land, a trip to the Holy Land, a cruise to Hawaii for her 85th birthday, and a trip to Paris to visit her niece, as well as many more trips enjoyed with family and friends.

Over the years Bernice was involved with many service organizations including Meals on Wheels, The Ladies Friendship Group, Woman’s Aglow, Park Drive Church Ministries, and her favorite was Okanagan Gleaners.

In her younger years Bernice made many quilts, sewed clothing for family, and was an excellent cook and baker. She did many beautiful pictures in paper tolling and in 2016 at age 90 took up coloring. We have many completed coloring books.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Park Drive Church followed by a reception in the church reception hall.

In lieu of flowers donations gratefully accepted to the Okanagan Gleaners, 507 No. 3 Road

Oliver BC V0H 1T1, https://www.okanagangleaners.com/donate and or the Adult Teen Challenge, 4550 Glenmore Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1L7, http://www.teenchallengebc.com/donation-page

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com