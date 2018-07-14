We agree – pave the parking lot at Kinsman Spray Park

Oliver/Electoral Area C Parks & Recreation Society Services Capital Reserve Fund Expenditure

Background:

The parking lot at the popular playground and splash park is crushed gravel. The current state of the lot is better than usual due to the grating of the lot following the recent upgrades to the sewer and water lines for Station Street, however the lot consistently suffers from pooling water and pot holes. Parents pushing strollers, people using walkers and scooters and even those on bikes coming from the Hike and Bike trail have a harder time accessing the front gate to the park due to the state of the lot. Water and mud pool in front of the washroom building which tracks in and creates an unclean environment.

The Town of Oliver has contracted Grizzly Excavating to complete paving related to the Station Street upgrades and is contemplating a change to the subject contract based on a request from the Society to finish the parking lot. This change would provide paving services at quantity costs currently in play with the Town’s contract, however the Society would be responsible for all fees associated with the change to the contract specific to the paving of the Kinsmen Park parking lot.

The cost of the work is quoted at $23,100.00.

On agenda at RDOS meeting next week in Penticton.