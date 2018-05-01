WCRA weekend results

Successful opening day at R.P.M.

Despite threatening skies, the Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) pulled off a successful start to the 2018 drag racing season at Osoyoos, BC’s Richter Pass Motorplex.

Photo Credit: Dan Hodson, Oliver

Enderby’s Jordan Almaas lines his 1969 Dodge Dart up against Robin Reding and his 1927 Model T

Results for the weekend’s event follow:

Sportsman’s Bracket

Glenn Taylor (Osoyoos,BC) was able to climb his way to the top of a mountain of street cars Sunday. Consistency in his 1990 Ford Mustang pays off.

Pro Bracket

Robin Reding (Merrit,BC) drove his 1927 Model T to victory in the Pro Bracket.

Super Pro

Mike “Bucky” Stewart (Langley,BC) took his 1967 Chevy 2 to the victory lane in the Super Pro division.

Bike/Sled

Lorne Stavinga (Grand Forks,BC) zipped past the competition to take home the Bike/Sled trophy.

Go to www.winecountryracing.ca for more information, or find us on Facebook to stay updated.

Two June races are scheduled to finish up the spring segment of drags in the South Okanagan Valley.

June 3

June 17

September 23

October 7