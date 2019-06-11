Water rights – in a national park – who will control that?

Meeting at Provincial Government offices in Penticton Tuesday May 28th

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) – Water Management Branch (WMB) – personnel and a number of Licensees:

Ernie Dumais, resident Oliver

Jessica Murphy, resident Oliver

Bill Eggert, Winery owner, Oliver

Blair Ogilvy, Osoyoos Developer

Linda Allison, Princeton representing cattlemen and others with water rights (licenses) on the west side hills from Kilpoola to upper Fairview.

Also at meeting Sarah Boyle, Rick Knodel – Area C Director, Helena Konanz, Federal Conservative Candidate – along with other staff. Total in the room 15.

Purpose was to assert that current provincial licenses would not be affected by a reserve or a park as proposed by ( Parks Canada ). ODN reached out to one licensee – Jessica Murphy of West Avenue on the Fairview Slopes with water rights that go back to 1897 when Judge Brown owned her house and land.

Jessica said: Meeting hosted by Sarah Boyle of Parks Canada.

Several months ago, licensees on Reed Creek had been informed with a circular stating that Parks Canada wanted to meet because of potential alterations to licenses. At the meeting last week that notice withdrawn with some assurances given that licenses would not be in jeopardy but that billing for water rights might change from the Water Branch to a new organization that might be the co-management committee that could see new rights given to the Okanagan Nation group based on negotiations that have not been finalized.

Mood: Jessica Murphy said most people annoyed and concerned at the beginning of the meeting and not much happier when they left. The consultation process had taken place. Murphy did admit that many questions were asked that Sarah Boyle could not answer and that required more time and research.

Clear as mud in a creek.