Water Day for All Ages

Water Appreciation Day is this Saturday, July 27th at the Oliver Museum. This free event will provide a look back at the history of water in Oliver as well as offer demonstrations and talks about gold-panning, riparian environments, and water science, with activities and talks between 10 am and 1 pm.

The event schedule is as follows:

• 10:00 am: Welcome and display viewing in main gallery

• 10:30 am: Garden tour about plants and animals in riparian environments

• 11:30 am: Gold panning in the Museum yard and talk on mining

• 12:30 pm: Water wall demonstration in Museum yard

• 1:00 pm: Event ends, but Museum remains open

This event includes activities and displays for all ages. Bring your family and friends for a morning of interactive discovery at the Museum. We invite you to explore the ways in which we interact with this most important natural resource and its history in our area.

We hope to see you there!