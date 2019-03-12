Water councillors return to the Oliver Town council table

Water Matters

Rise and Report

At the March 11th closed meeting, Council resolved to release the legal opinion regarding the Role of Water Councillors at the Council table. After further discussion, Council will allow Water Councillors to attend open meetings with the jurisdiction to participate in water matters only and remain at the table. Water Councillors will also be extended an invitation to participate in agenda review.

Diversion Start Dates

Council approved the recommendation from staff to start diverting water to fill the canal on April 8th. This decision will prepare the pumphouses prior to irrigation turn-on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Water Quality Summary Report (February 2019)

Council received the rural water and in-town water systems report noting that the water system operation is in winter mode.

In February Oliver had an average Maximum temperature of -0.1◦C with an average Minimum temperature of -6.9◦C. With precipitation recorded at 17.5mm for February; the normal precipitation from 1981-2010, is 24.9 mm for the month of February according to Environment Canada.