Water Councillor disappointed with lack of success

Rick Machial is a long standing farmer and holds a long term position as a Water Councillor for the Town of Oliver’s water utility.

He and all other councillors heard a brief report Monday evening that the Mayor and senior staff were still attempting to set up a Ministerial Meeting in Ottawa seeking $5 million to fix the damaged syphon at Gallagher Lake.

Machial says the Town needs a plan B – if the funding does not come through and even more seriously if there is further damage to the water system.

Councillor Machial says it is time to get ‘political’ and expressed some frustration with staff efforts to date. He says he has asked for an update at least six times with a limited response – and just in June – a letter received indicating exactly what they already knew that funding was not available under the existing federal infrastructure grant program that was designed for potable drinking water – not water supplies for farmers.

(earlier story)

Mayor Ron Hovanes says he is still hopeful for Federal Government Funding for repairs to the Gallagher Lake Siphon.

The Federal Government says normal infrastructure grants are not available for this purpose.

Hovanes will meet with the federal Minister of Agriculture in Ottawa or his staff – as this is the most likely source of five million dollars needed to complete the Gallagher Lake re-do of the canal as an totally underground system adjacent to Highway 97 and well away from rock falls that have plagued the system in the past.

OIB Chief Clarence Louie will be invited to attend the meeting – when and if it is set up. The province of BC still is holding $5 million dollars in reserve for this very expensive project.