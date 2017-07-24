Water consumption is down

Annual report on water – Town of Oliver

This annual water report gives the public, stakeholders and staff valuable information on the Town of Oliver’s water system. It gives a solid overview on the Town of Oliver’s; history, how the domestic and irrigation systems are run, specifications, our sampling data, consumption data, conservation and capital projects completed and slated for the future. It’s essentially a document that gives people a snapshot of what has happened within the water system over the previous year.

Highlights of the report:

• In 2016 we saw a drop in our yearly consumption (12,660,459 m3) which also brings us below the 6 year average (10% less) and 24% less than 2015. We can assume there was a correlation between the consumption and the weather which saw more precipitation and lower temperatures than 2015.

• The population of Oliver has increased over the last few years but the 2016 total consumption in water systems decreased.

• Oliver’s water systems maximum demand day was recorded on August 10, 2016 (21,395 m3).

• Oliver’s water systems minimum demand day was recorded on March 1, 2016 (2,416 m3).

• Domestic groundwater consumed 3,110,916 m3 in 2016.

• Irrigation surface water used 9,549,541 m3 in 2016.

• Make up of total water consumption:

o Residential groundwater 14.23%,

o Agriculture surface water 75.43%,

o Agriculture groundwater 4.78%,

o Industrial, commercial & institution groundwater 5.56%.

• The total 2016 groundwater consumption near the 6 year average and the surface water consumption was below average.

• Capital projects completed in 2016; Groundwater Protection Plan, Reservoir Supply Watermain Re-purposing, temporary fix for Gallagher Lake Siphon damage & Mud Lake Irrigation Control Improvements.

• Our Cross Connection Control program oversees 255 testable backflow assemblies in our water system to ensure safe drinking water.

• No Total Coliform or Ecoli hits were recorded in the domestic drinking water system for 2016.