Water Appreciation Day – Saturday

“The event ran on July 27th, 2019 from 10-1 at the Oliver Museum.

It featured two mini-exhibits: one on the centennial of the Ditch and the other on water conservation in the Oliver area.

Aside from the exhibits there were activity sheets, colouring pages, and scheduled events throughout the day. In the morning there was a garden tour led by our curator, Veronica, that gave visitors a chance learn about native riparian plants in the museum garden. Next there was a talk on mining history in Fairview and Camp McKinney, led by summer student Taylor, followed by an opportunity to try gold panning (shown above) complete will gold nugget prizes.

Finally there was a talk on irrigation in the Oliver, led by summer student Cyrah, accompanied by the building of two water walls. The mini-exhibits will remain available until the end of August so stop by the museum and check them out!”

Pictures and stories – Oliver and District Heritage Society (Oliver Museum and Archives)