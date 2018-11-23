Water and Sewer rates to rise in 2019

Here are the resolutions from the Town of Oliver – November 20th Special Open Meeting of Council:

That Council direct staff to prepare water user rates and water tax rates bylaws based on a 3.0% increase from 2018 due to operational, capital funding, and future debt obligation needs with any generated surplus being transferred to water reserves.

That Council direct staff work with TRUE Consulting Ltd. to consolidate water projects identified in the Allnorth Canal Assessment as part of the Water Capital Plan.

(Editor’s Note: The Town was requesting only 5 million dollars from the Federal Government to repair the Gallagher Lake Syphon. However the only funding programme available at this time is for projects in the 20 million dollar range. Council has directed staff and consulting engineers to look at all plans for remedial work on the entire water system prior to making a formal submission to the funding agency in Ottawa.)

That Council direct staff to prepare sewer user rates and sewer tax rates bylaws based on a 4.00% increase from 2018 due to operational, capital funding, and future debt obligation needs with any generated surplus being transferred to sewer reserves.

That Council accepts the Fire Department Budget documents received for information – to be carried forward to the general budget discussion in the new year.