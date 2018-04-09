Wassup? some times – hard to figure it all out

Has the RDOS asked AREA Director – Terry Schafer (Area C) to DUMP his alternate – Willowbrook resident – Rick Knodel ??
***
Here is letter to me from Rick today – even tho I had heard rumours to this effect for several days
I cannot speak to RDOS matters as the alternate anymore. I know that Terry at his position as Director and I both as a resident and private citizen strongly disagree with this procedure at Prather Lake (St. Andrews golf course) .
I do know that Terry is pushing the bypass to White lake as a plan with or without the pumping as it would take a great deal of pressure off of Kearns creek. The White Lake Bowl is absolutely enormous and could possibly take all the rest of the spring runoff. If not there is no danger of a breach. Keep in mind that without artificially draining this during the dry season this would likely be at best a two-year solution but one year should be more than enough time to reestablish proper creek bed flows and culvert size should the political and bureaucratic will exist.
Leave a Reply