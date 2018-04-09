Wassup? some times – hard to figure it all out

Has the RDOS asked AREA Director – Terry Schafer (Area C) to DUMP his alternate – Willowbrook resident – Rick Knodel ??

Here is letter to me from Rick today – even tho I had heard rumours to this effect for several days

I cannot speak to RDOS matters as the alternate anymore. I know that Terry at his position as Director and I both as a resident and private citizen strongly disagree with this procedure at Prather Lake (St. Andrews golf course) .

I do know that Terry is pushing the bypass to White lake as a plan with or without the pumping as it would take a great deal of pressure off of Kearns creek. The White Lake Bowl is absolutely enormous and could possibly take all the rest of the spring runoff. If not there is no danger of a breach. Keep in mind that without artificially draining this during the dry season this would likely be at best a two-year solution but one year should be more than enough time to reestablish proper creek bed flows and culvert size should the political and bureaucratic will exist.

I would like to make the point that if this was a forest fire the resources dedicated would be never-ending helicopters, bulldozers, excavators, water trucks, temporary bridges, pumps, and human resources. Environmental conventions become less ridged.

The province must start putting flooding on this footing. As with fire, not all things can be saved in a flood but with the resources, much damage to both public and private business could be averted. It is time for the province to put flooding in the same category. In order to accomplish these goals, the residents will have to become demanding, dedicated and tenacious.

The politicians by themselves have little power.

An ODN comment – both Rick and Terry will contest an election in October for rep for Rural Area C.