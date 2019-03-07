Wassup Alberto ?

One of my favourite stories is the need of many businesses to have a website…..

Most are not update…..

Most are not current…..

Most are not relevant…..

Here is one for your review – not current – not relevant

Your local chamber ??

I left the chamber when they fired the manager, closed the office, supported a national park without consulting members and gave all their funds away to someone else (film at eleven)

Who is this guy?

Is he now the Past President……. and will attend meetings. Reminds me of the days of Attila the Adolph.

Alberto are you president?

Bacchus to the rescue …. maybe.