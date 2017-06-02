Warning from RCMP

Oliver RCMP are warning the public of criminals posing as Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees to solicit money.

Victims have reported receiving telephone calls from a male claiming to be a representative of the CRA. The caller accuses the victim of owing income tax and demands immediate payment either by credit card or prepaid credit card. If challenged the caller becomes aggressive, threatening the victim with arrest.

Some victims have reported receiving a automated message threatening that a lien will be placed on their assets and bank accounts and stating if they do not receive a call back immediately the victim will be responsible for all legal consequences.

These thieves are convincing, but the RCMP reminds everyone, CRA officials will not threaten court charges, jail, liens or deportation to scare you into paying dept. The CRA does not request prepaid credit cards.