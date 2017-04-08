Warning adult theme



Susinn McFarlen’s – Since You Left Us – opens April 28

Cast and crew look forward to presenting SOAP’s production of this dysfunctional comedy dealing with love, death and dependencies… but most of all, about family and the influence family has on all of our lives.

Set in her once-charming East Vancouver home, we encounter a peculiar relationship between Denny and her “fur-son” Jack, a very senior Jack Russell Terrier. Denny’s siblings, Mike and Fanny, each carry their own baggage; and after meeting their mother, Dolly, we realize the apples have not fallen far from the tree. Mike’s long-time friend, Chuck, shows up for Dolly’s birthday party because…. well let’s just say it’s not to visit with Mike. Rounding out the family tree is Fanny’s son Danno. Although we can hardly blame Danno for having run away, it seems he really was “lucky to be born into this family.”

Vancouver playwright, Susinn McFarlen’s, Since You Left Us is definitely a comedy, farcical in parts, dark at times and touching at others; it promises to be be an entertaining evening for anyone with a family, good or bad! For more show details and ticket information, please visit the show page at www.soplayers.ca/since-you-left-us

Since You Left Us opens at OSS Theatre in Osoyoos on Friday-Saturday April 28-29, moving to Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on Friday-Saturday May 5-6. All shows start at 7:30.

**Warning – Adult Themes and Occasional Coarse Language**

Since You Left us will also be SOAP Theatre’s entry in the 2017 Okanagan Zone Theatre festival in Salmon Arm on May 25.

The photo shows the full cast (L-R): Brian Hesje, Valerie Heathman, Aimee Grice, Jeff Smith, Christine Rothwell and Diane Gludovatz.