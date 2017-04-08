Warming up – to camping

Visitors will soon have more camping opportunities throughout British Columbia with the completion of more than 350 new campsites in BC Parks and forestry recreation sites, in time for the upcoming camping season.

This is the first phase of the 1,900 new campsites announced by Premier Christy Clark in November 2016 as part of the BC Parks Future Strategy, the Province’s commitment to public recreation opportunities. Campsite expansion is occurring in all regions of the province, and the majority will be where demand is greatest – in the Kootenays, Okanagan, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

The new campsites, which will be available for the 2017 camping season, are:

•Blanket Creek Provincial Park near Revelstoke – 58 sites

•Halfway Hot Springs Rec Site near Nakusp – 20 sites

•Six Mile Bay Rec Site near Mackenzie – 20 sites

•Okanagan Lake South Provincial Park near Summerland – eight sites

•Badger Lake Rec Site near Heffley – 30 sites

•Scuitto Rec Site near Kamloops – 17 sites

•Garibaldi Provincial Park near Squamish – 20 sites

•Chek Canyon Rec Site near Squamish – 32 sites

•Stave West –Sayres Lake Rec Site near Mission – 60 sites (Phase 1)

•Desolation Sound Provincial Park near Powell River – 34 sites

•Rathtrevor Provincial Park near Parksville – 30 sites (Phase 1)

•Goldstream Provincial Park near Victoria – four sites

•Pye Mountain Rec Site near Sayward – 20 sites

•Maple Grove Rec Site near Lake Cowichan – 22 sites

With the 2017 camping season just around the corner, more than 49,000 reservations have already been booked through the Discover Camping Reservation Service.

This is the first camping season since the province announced improvements to the Discover Camping Reservation Service, to enhance fair access for everyone looking to book a campsite in B.C.’s provincial parks.

The changes took effect on Jan. 2 and included eliminating the mid-March “opening day” for reservations, and extending the three month rolling window to four months.

Random spot checks will also take place at B.C. parks to verify the identity of reservation holders.

The province has also Implemented a pilot project in select parks to reduce the maximum length of stay to seven days during the peak camping seasons.

The upcoming camping season will see 28 more full-time park rangers and new programs to promote and protect the environment, all part of a $25-million increase in funding over the next three years, as part of the B.C. parks future strategy.