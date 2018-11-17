Warm up at Light Up

Don’t miss the ‘Winter Warm-Up’ at the Community Hall during Oliver’s Town Light-Up

Oliver’s Town Light-Up features all kinds of fun activities for the whole family! Once you’ve enjoyed Main Street, stroll on down to the Oliver Community Hall anytime between 6:30 and 8:30 pm for Oliver Parks and Recreation’s Winter Warm-Up drop-in fundraiser.

Our Winter Warm-up fundraiser will have something for everyone. While adults are sipping a glass of beer, wine or cider from our pop-up wine bar, chowing down on $5 soup/chili ‘small bowls for Small Wheels’ made by chefs Steven Sheridan (Thai on the Fly) and Nick Urry (Soupertime), listening to live tunes on stage, and bidding on amazing silent auction items, kids will be ice fishing for treats, writing letters to Santa, testing their skills in our Nearly Impossible Christmas Adventure Course, and more. Outside, our annual community bonfire will be warming the crowds from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and our Christmas fireworks are set to light up the sky at 8:00 pm.

Enormous, enormous thanks to our phenomenally generous business community for donating towards our silent auction. Ski passes, wine, dance studio tuition, stay-cation get-aways, movie packages, and so much more – you won’t want to miss it!

All proceeds from the Winter Warm-Up Fundraiser will go towards supporting the Oliver Small Wheels Park Project, a major renovation to our crumbling and broken community skatepark. Why? We believe that Oliver’s children and youth are worth investing in! On top of the fact that our kids deserve a place to socialize, exercise and have fun, skateparks are proven to improve physical activity, reduce boredom-induced vandalism, and increase kids’ feeling of self-worth. Our goal is to raise a budgeted $220,000 over the next year so that we can complete the renovations in 2019.

Please join us: popping in for a glass of wine, a bowl of soup, and some bidding on fantastic silent auction items is an easy and fun way to show your support for the Oliver Small Wheels Park Project. See you at the Oliver Community Hall, anytime between 6:30 and 8:30 pm on Friday, November 23rd! This is an unticketed, drop-in event for the whole family.