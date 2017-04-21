Warrant for the arrest of Afshin Maleki Ighani issued in connection to Oliver area shooting

Oliver 2017-04-21 15:08 PDT file # 2017-1734

The Oliver RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 45 year old Afshin Maleki Ighani, who is wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

Charges have been laid and a warrant issued for the arrest of Afshin Maleki Ighani, for Attempted Murder and many other charges.

Ighani is now wanted in connection to a shooting which occurred in Oliver, British Columbia this past Wednesday April 19, 2017.

Attempt Murder 239 (1) (a) cc

Utter Threats 264.1(1) x2 cc

Point Firearm 87 (1) CC

Poss Prohib, Restricted without license/cert 91 (1) CC

Occupy Veh knowing there was a prohib/restr firearm 94 (1) CC

Poss loaded prohib/restr firearm without auth/license/cert 95 (1) CC

Breach Recognizance 145 (3) CC

Possess firearm while prohibited 117.01(a) CC

Police determined that the incident occurred early Wednesday evening in the area of Station Street in Oliver and that the suspect and victim were known to each other. The adult male suffered a nonlife-threatening gunshot injury as a result of the encounter.

Afshin Maleki Ighani is described as:

Non-white male 45 yrs old

175cm 5’9

75kg 166lbs

Bald

Brown eyes

The Oliver RCMP ask that anyone seeing Afshin Maleki Ighani to immediately call 911, or those with information regarding his current whereabouts to contact their nearest police services or via Crimrestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you see Ighani, please do not approached him, as he is considered armed and dangerous, immediately dial 911.