Want to have a ride in this? – around Area 27 track

Thursday August 1st 10:30 am

Speed for a good cause!

The idea is to raise funds for the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in Penticton. Tickets range from $100 to $400, depending on the vehicle, and passengers must be 16 years and older.

General admission tickets cost $20.

If you’ve ever dreamt of putting the pedal to the metal, here’s your chance: the Cars for a Cause fundraising event is hitting the Area 27 racetrack on BC Day.

Cars for a Cause gives participants the chance to co-pilot a luxury sports vehicle, with proceeds benefitting a local charity. The public is invited to co-pilot an array of luxury vehicles on a world-class motorsport track. Co-pilots spend the day meeting their driver, admiring the car they’ll be driven for 20 minutes in, a clubhouse reception, swag and a drink ticket.

The club, which is typically closed off to the public, will be open to all those who attend, and admire luxury vehicles, motorbikes, RVs and more.

Kartplex Racing will also be offering event-goers the chance to race go-karts at the brand new facility, also located at Area 27.