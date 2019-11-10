Want to get certified?

The Professional Log Truck Driver program is a competency-based program designed by the BC Forest Safety Council in consultation with Log Truck and Truck Harvesting advisory group members. The goal is to improve the safety performance and professionalism of log truck drivers and to train Class 1 drivers to haul logs and drive on resource roads.

Students take part in 10 weeks of theory and classroom training, followed by six weeks of hands-on, practical log truck driver training. Students will be assessed by the BC Forest Safety Council prior to the 10-week work experience component.

Be eligible for WorkBC Case Management and be referred by a WorkBC Case Manager

Have a valid driver’s licence

Oliver: Nov. 18, 2019 – May 29, 2020

For more information or to verify your eligibility for this program, contact WorkBC:

Oliver – 883-313-1026

Penticton – 833-313-0547

Princeton – 833-314-1043

For information about the program: Okanagan College

1-866-352-0103, ext. 8249