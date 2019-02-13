Want a lesson in police costs?



Picture 1949 – BC Provincial Police

Facts:

2019 Town of Oliver population – less than 5000 people

2021 census could prove that Town has now triggered a policing share of 70 percent of the cost of officers, detachment housing, civilian staffing and many other expected and unexpected expenses.

By the summer of 2022 Oliver could be paying these bills…

2019 – Oliver is now in the second year of taxing 9 percent more – building tax capacity for this huge jump of one to 1.5 million dollars a year.

Below is a Q and A supplied by the Provincial government that administers all policing including municipal police and provincial RCMP contracts.

Oliver

Emerging Municipalities – Questions & Answers

1. Based on current formula and assessment, if Oliver was over 5000. What would 70% be?

A. If Oliver was to go over 5,000 population, and opts to contract for RCMP municipal police services, the total Oliver RCMP Detachment resources at that time would be proportionally allocated between the remaining provincial Unit and the new municipal Unit. This determination is based on the analysis of workload metrics and consultation with the RCMP.

As salaries are the largest component of policing costs Oliver would bear, any estimates would be dependent on this allocation, and the number of resources assigned to the Oliver Municipal Unit. We will not be able to provide cost estimates until that time that the analysis is done. Approximately one year prior to Census results, Ministry staff will begin preparing a Policing Information Package which includes this analysis and provides a minimum resource level, and cost estimates. A municipality may opt for more officers than the minimum level indicated, depending on community priorities.

A. It is also important to know, that under the agreements there are certain costs that are not included in the 70% cost-share. For example, costs associated with support staff and accommodations (detachment space). These costs are paid 100% by the municipality.

2. How does the ministry separate out rural, First Nations and prison from town?

A. Needs more clarity on this question.

B. If the Town were to go over 5,000 population, the Town’s responsibility for policing pertains to within municipal boundaries only. The Municipal Police Unit jurisdiction boundaries would match exactly municipal boundaries. The remaining provincial area would include outlying areas and exclude the municipality. The First Nations lands and the Okanagan Correctional Center do not fall within municipal boundaries and are considered unincorporated areas and of provincial policing responsibility (the FN lands do not comprise a distinct policing jurisdiction on their own). The RCMP maps out policing jurisdictions through respondent codes, and smaller zones and atoms for geo-locating calls for service and reported Criminal Code offences to a particular jurisdiction or area.

What is the dispute resolution process for contract problems?

A. The Municipal Police Unit Agreement, Article 19, outlines the official dispute mechanisms for matters of general concern or invoicing.

4. Can we get a copy of an existing contract with a similar sized population?

5. What are other costs we are responsible for? What are those costs currently?

A. If Oliver goes over 5,000 population, the Town would become responsible for all costs associated with policing your municipality (see also BC Police Act s.15). This includes salary and benefits for police and staff, accommodations (detachment space), equipment and supplies, detention facilities, and the care and custody of those held in detention.

Note – there are no exemptions in the Police Act, for any particular aspect of police services or investigation that municipality is not responsible for. It is important for any municipality to plan for extraordinary policing costs that may occur.

A. It the Town opts to contract for RCMP municipal services, there are a number of costs included in the cost-base that is shared with the federal government. The terms of the MPUA outlines what is and what is not included in the cost-base. Generally what is included are: members’ pay, benefits, & allowances, cadet training costs, equipment and supplies, vehicles, etc.

For municipalities 5,000 to 14,999 pop., the cost-share is 70% municipal and 30% federal. For municipalities over 15,0000 pop., the cost-share is 90% and 10%, respectively. The federal contribution to the cost-base is in recognition of the benefits it receives through contract policing these mutual benefits are outlined in the MPSA and PPSA – also accessible by the weblink provided above).

Cost items exempt from the cost-share, and for which the municipality is 100% responsible include accommodations (detachment space/detention facilities), and support staff.

6. If town is responsible for support staff, do we set levels?

A. Similar to police authorized strength, the minimum level of support staff required to support an Oliver RCMP Municipal Police Unit will be indicated in the Policing Information Package. The Town may choose to provide more than the minimum support staff level indicated, depending on community priorities.

7. Who controls which detachments are housed in Oliver’s building? If provincial forces are housed there, does province or feds pay for any expansion or maintenance?

A. The Oliver RCMP Detachment building is federally-owned. Should Oliver exceed 5,000 population and become responsible for policing, and opt to contract for RCMP municipal policing, the Oliver Municipal Unit can continue to be housed in this building, sharing the space with the remaining Oliver Provincial Unit, and/or addition provincial or other resources the RCMP determines to be in the space. Under this arrangement, the Town would pay its fair share of the costs based on a pro rata share of the building space. These costs include utilities, payments in lieu of taxes, operating and maintenance, as well as rent.

The RCMP has an obligation to maintain this asset, any major work required for the building is built into the rent.

The Town could also examine constructing their own building. If this option is to be explored, the Town must work with the RCMP and Ministry staff early on in the planning stages.