Want a lesson in police costs?

Picture 1949 – BC Provincial Police
Facts:
2019 Town of Oliver population – less than 5000 people
2021 census could prove that Town has now triggered a policing share of 70 percent of the cost of officers, detachment housing, civilian staffing and many other expected and unexpected expenses.
By the summer of 2022 Oliver could be paying these bills…
2019 – Oliver is now in the second year of taxing 9 percent more – building tax capacity for this huge jump of one to 1.5 million dollars a year.
Below is a Q and A supplied by the Provincial government that administers all policing including municipal police and provincial RCMP contracts.
Oliver
Emerging Municipalities – Questions & Answers
A. It is also important to know, that under the agreements there are certain costs that are not included in the 70% cost-share. For example, costs associated with support staff and accommodations (detachment space). These costs are paid 100% by the municipality.
2. How does the ministry separate out rural, First Nations and prison from town?
A. Needs more clarity on this question.
B. If the Town were to go over 5,000 population, the Town’s responsibility for policing pertains to within municipal boundaries only. The Municipal Police Unit jurisdiction boundaries would match exactly municipal boundaries. The remaining provincial area would include outlying areas and exclude the municipality. The First Nations lands and the Okanagan Correctional Center do not fall within municipal boundaries and are considered unincorporated areas and of provincial policing responsibility (the FN lands do not comprise a distinct policing jurisdiction on their own). The RCMP maps out policing jurisdictions through respondent codes, and smaller zones and atoms for geo-locating calls for service and reported Criminal Code offences to a particular jurisdiction or area.
What is the dispute resolution process for contract problems?
5. What are other costs we are responsible for? What are those costs currently?
A. If Oliver goes over 5,000 population, the Town would become responsible for all costs associated with policing your municipality (see also BC Police Act s.15). This includes salary and benefits for police and staff, accommodations (detachment space), equipment and supplies, detention facilities, and the care and custody of those held in detention.
Note – there are no exemptions in the Police Act, for any particular aspect of police services or investigation that municipality is not responsible for. It is important for any municipality to plan for extraordinary policing costs that may occur.
A. It the Town opts to contract for RCMP municipal services, there are a number of costs included in the cost-base that is shared with the federal government. The terms of the MPUA outlines what is and what is not included in the cost-base. Generally what is included are: members’ pay, benefits, & allowances, cadet training costs, equipment and supplies, vehicles, etc.
For municipalities 5,000 to 14,999 pop., the cost-share is 70% municipal and 30% federal. For municipalities over 15,0000 pop., the cost-share is 90% and 10%, respectively. The federal contribution to the cost-base is in recognition of the benefits it receives through contract policing these mutual benefits are outlined in the MPSA and PPSA – also accessible by the weblink provided above).
Cost items exempt from the cost-share, and for which the municipality is 100% responsible include accommodations (detachment space/detention facilities), and support staff.
6. If town is responsible for support staff, do we set levels?
A. Similar to police authorized strength, the minimum level of support staff required to support an Oliver RCMP Municipal Police Unit will be indicated in the Policing Information Package. The Town may choose to provide more than the minimum support staff level indicated, depending on community priorities.
7. Who controls which detachments are housed in Oliver’s building? If provincial forces are housed there, does province or feds pay for any expansion or maintenance?
The Town could also examine constructing their own building. If this option is to be explored, the Town must work with the RCMP and Ministry staff early on in the planning stages.
Leave a Reply