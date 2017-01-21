Wake on Sunday

January 21, 2017, 7:24 am
Bruce & Elly Zozman (Vanderheyden) says
January 21, 2017 at 8:46 pm
Sad to have heard this today,Steve was a lifelong friend to our family going back to when we all lived in Kamloops,BC. We all so enjoyed his companionship,throughout the years.Although we hadn’t seen each other for several of the latter years,the great memories remain.RIP kind,gentle soul.Our sympathies and prayers for your dear family.
Laird Smith says
January 21, 2017 at 9:07 am
I met Steve at the Cock and Bull several years ago. He was a member of a coffee group, but he always ate breakfast there.
He was such an interesting fellow and always upbeat.
I am sad to hear of his death. I was looking forward to our next meeting when we visit Oliver. Steve will be missed.
Brandt Leinor says
January 21, 2017 at 8:25 am
My sincerest condolences to Steve’s family. Steve was such a gentle, kind spirit. When he smiled you know he meant it.
Tamela Edwards says
January 21, 2017 at 8:08 am
Awe! This makes me so sad. I will miss you my friend. You shared your life, your humor, your quick and easy smile, your fishing stories and your passion for life generously with me and so many others around you. You truly were one of a kind. My sympathies and prayers for your your family.
