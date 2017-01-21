Wake on Sunday

Comments

  1. Sad to have heard this today,Steve was a lifelong friend to our family going back to when we all lived in Kamloops,BC. We all so enjoyed his companionship,throughout the years.Although we hadn’t seen each other for several of the latter years,the great memories remain.RIP kind,gentle soul.Our sympathies and prayers for your dear family.

  2. I met Steve at the Cock and Bull several years ago. He was a member of a coffee group, but he always ate breakfast there.
    He was such an interesting fellow and always upbeat.
    I am sad to hear of his death. I was looking forward to our next meeting when we visit Oliver. Steve will be missed.

  3. My sincerest condolences to Steve’s family. Steve was such a gentle, kind spirit. When he smiled you know he meant it.

  4. Awe! This makes me so sad. I will miss you my friend. You shared your life, your humor, your quick and easy smile, your fishing stories and your passion for life generously with me and so many others around you. You truly were one of a kind. My sympathies and prayers for your your family.

