Vote as you please – please vote

That’s today
All pre-election day voting is complete – time to wrap up this municipal/water, regional and school board election.
This was a four year cycle – first time ever in BC
Vote at the Oliver Community Hall 8am to 8pm
Vote at the Sonora Centre in Osoyoos 8m to 8pm
Coverage by media begins after 8pm
Oliver Daily News has Roy Wood in Osoyoos
ODN has Jack Bennest in Oliver. Both reporters working for the Penticton Herald as well – as a media partner.
Oliver Daily News has a number of sub-regional partners and all will share news and information to get result to you as soon as possible.
All election advertising on ODN has been removed. Our side of the contract has been completed.
Leave a Reply