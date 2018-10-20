Vote as you please – please vote

Saturday is election day

That’s today

All pre-election day voting is complete – time to wrap up this municipal/water, regional and school board election.

This was a four year cycle – first time ever in BC

Vote at the Oliver Community Hall 8am to 8pm

Vote at the Sonora Centre in Osoyoos 8m to 8pm

Coverage by media begins after 8pm

Oliver Daily News has Roy Wood in Osoyoos

ODN has Jack Bennest in Oliver. Both reporters working for the Penticton Herald as well – as a media partner.

Oliver Daily News has a number of sub-regional partners and all will share news and information to get result to you as soon as possible.

All election advertising on ODN has been removed. Our side of the contract has been completed.