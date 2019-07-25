Volunteers needed for Oliver’s parade – cancellation a possibility

Oliver’s annual summer parade, a fun part of the Roots & Fruits Expo (formerly Sunshine Festival), is currently at risk of cancellation. A shortage of committed volunteers to assist with traffic control along the parade route and the risks associated with closing a major highway safely during the event are growing concerns.

The event organizing committee had made public their consideration of a new route that would have participants assemble on Cessna Street and head down on Similkameen, left on Sawmill and then proceed down Station Street and cross at Fairview to disperse at the Oliver Visitor Centre. This route would take the parade down a street with a reduced need for traffic control, showcase Oliver’s agriculture and industrial businesses, and encourage new participation to our annual free event.

While little feedback was received from the community about the proposed route change, the input that was received indicated that people enjoy seeing the parade along Main Street and think that it is important for the downtown businesses. Organizers have completed the application to the Ministry of Highways for the Main Street parade route from Similkameen to Veteran’s Avenue. In order for the parade to go as planned, however, 20 volunteers must step forward and register before August 1st.

The traffic control job is SIMPLE, fun and only a minimal commitment: less than 2 hours. Plus, volunteers will even get to watch the parade and still have the whole day ahead to enjoy the Expo! If you or anyone you know over the age of 16 is willing to help save the parade from cancellation, please

contact

Katie Hadwin at Oliver Parks and Recreation: 250 498 4985

or register online at https://www.oliverrootsandfruits.com . Parade entry forms are also available on the event website. Let your creative juices fly and put together a fun/silly/artistic entry in our parade. It’s a great way to showcase your business/group and a fabulous and fun way to support community spirit.

The rest of Oliver’s third annual Roots and Fruits Expo is ready to go, bigger and better than ever. We’re stretching the fun-for-all-ages celebration to a full two days: Saturday, August 17th 11:00am-10:00pm and Sunday, August 18th 12noon-6:00pm.

The Oliver Roots and Fruits Expo is a celebration of our little town, its agriculture, its history, and its arts and music. In addition to all day live entertainment, a sampling of the activities and exhibits includes: mechanical bull riding, petting zoo, waterslide and bouncy castles, giant sandbox, art demonstrations by local spinners, weavers, quilters and more; an art show and tea, zucchini car building and racing, a Poultry in Motion mobile chicken barn, henna tattoos, gold panning, kids’ art stations, Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre exhibit, a beverage garden featuring local beer, cider and wine; a pop-up farmers’ market run by local kids; a variety of food trucks and so much more! Thanks to the continued generosity of some wonderful local service organizations and businesses, admission to the Expo is free.