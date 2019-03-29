Volunteers celebrated by the Oliver Curling Club

Club Volunteer of the Year Bruce Schroter with Oliver Curling Club president Dave McCombe

Winners on and off the ice were toasted at the Oliver Curling Club’s recent Windup Dinner & Awards Night. In addition to all the teams that won their leagues, many of our hardworking volunteers who do so much behind the scenes were recognized for their invaluable contributions that keep our club running.

President Dave McCombe handed out special certificates he created for:

“Down Then Back Up Award” to Mike Kelly for bouncing back after a health setback days before to be at the dinner.

“Comeback Kid” to Ron Pidduck for overcoming a serious health crisis last year that has kept him on the curling sidelines but not from helping out at almost all of our events, taking lots of photos and taking a regular shift at the bar.

“President’s Awards” to our fabulous bonspiel cooks, Ed Shugalo, Sylvia Lowe and Tony Murray.

“Elder Award” to Joyce Kuzyk for her devoted support for the club over many, many years and the wisdom and encouragement she generously shares with us.

The Johnson family (Mike Johnson, Wanda Casorso, Paul Johnson) were also recognized for their many ongoing contributions over the years (including most recently the expertly barbequed steaks for the dinner and linen tablecloths).

On behalf of the club, volunteer coordinator Gail Barriskill thanked all the volunteers for their time and hard work, including many of them who put in over 15-20 hours each. All the current board members were also saluted, and flowers and a huge “thank you” were given to each of the departing members: Pat Stephen, Polly McKay and Diane Cameron.

Each year the provincial curling association invites curling clubs to nominate a male and female club volunteer of the year to be recognized by Curl BC. Our Club Volunteers of the Year (2018-19) are Bruce Schroter and Jean Lederer.

Dave McCombe commended Bruce’s dedication in supporting our local junior curlers to develop competitively and how he could be found at the rink every Sunday coaching them as well as at many bonspiels out of town. In accepting his award, Bruce related how one our young curlers, Tyler Antunes, came to him a few years ago and asked how do you get a championship banner to hang above the ice at the club. Bruce has committed to helping them achieve that dream (that we all share for them!) and will continue to work the team as they get closer each year to reaching it.

Dave described how Jean’s background as a librarian and analytical skills have brought a different way of seeing things to the board. She has taken on the website, media and fundraising portfolios after taking up curling less than three years ago. (Although Dave noted she and partner Barry also have been at Sunday practices every week, they realistically don’t aspire to a banner.)

Jean Lederer goes up to receive her Club Volunteer of the Year award

