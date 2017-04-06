Vimy Ridge – 100 years ago – honoured by a children’s book

History is not boring!

“I was shocked… Many told me Canadian history is boring … History to me is never boring.”

Vimy Ridge WW1 – the battle … 100 years ago (To be celebrated April 9, 2017)

The event’s meaning to Canada …”This battle when won by the Canadians, became the spark to put Canada on the world’s map as a country.”

The foregoing found in the introduction to a new book for children written by Penticton author Yasmin John-Thorpe.

***

Vimy Ridge is a defining moment for Canada, when the country emerged from under the shadow of Britain and felt capable of greatness. Canadian troops also earned a reputation as formidable, effective troops because of the stunning success. More than 10,000 killed and wounded.

The Canadian Corps was ordered to seize Vimy in April 1917. Situated in northern France, the heavily-fortified seven-kilometre ridge held a commanding view over the Allied lines. The Canadians would be assaulting over an open graveyard since previous French attacks had failed with over 100,000 casualties.

Attacking together for the first time, the four Canadian divisions stormed the ridge at 5:30am on 9 April. More than 15,000 Canadian infantry overran the Germans all along the front. Incredible bravery and discipline allowed the infantry to continue moving forward under heavy fire, even when their officers were killed.

Hill 145, the highest and most important feature of the Ridge, and where the Vimy monument now stands, was captured in a frontal bayonet charge against machine-gun positions. Three more days of costly battle delivered final victory. The Canadian operation was an important success, even if the larger British and French offensive, of which it had been a part, had failed.

The capture of Vimy was more than just an important battlefield victory. For the first time all four Canadian divisions attacked together: men from all regions of Canada were present at the battle. Brigadier-General A.E. Ross declared after the war, “in those few minutes I witnessed the birth of a nation.”

files from Canada’s War Museum

***

The Book: Grandpa’s Gift – the story of a 12 year old meeting his grandfather who tells him stories, who inspires him to read more, research more, to learn more.

Yasmin John-Thorpe: The author, is a busy mother, grandmother and wife. Someone whose passion is literacy and learning. Yasmin has written 10 books for children and 15 for adults.

Yasmin has mentored young and older writers, by going into schools to assist young students to hone their creative writing abilities and by teaching writing classes, at Okanagan College, Penticton Campus for mature writers.

In 1994, with the help of four other writers, she co-founded the Penticton Writers and Publishers. Since 2007, she has organized the South Okanagan Raise a Reader Program with the Penticton Herald.

John-Thorpe born in Trinidad and raised in the Caribbean came to Canadian in 1975.

She loves history. She meets with students and challenges them to ask questions – lots of questions. She will be meeting with students in the South Okanagan to help in the distribution of many thousands of books.

The BC Yukon Division of the Royal Canadian Legion, a partner in the distribution of books to every school – Private, Aboriginal/Indigenous and Public.

Her book written after a meeting in Kelowna with the Vimy Ridge Foundation.

“I read Grandpa’s Gift and enjoyed it immensely. It is a great little book, ideal for young minds on the historical causes of the first Great War and the ultimate price many nations and what their populations suffered on both sides from death and wounding both physical and psychological….I know it will help future generations understand our interesting Canadian heritage. Hopefully Grandpa’s Gift will become required reading in our school system.” – Darrell M Dean CD, Brigadier General [ret’d]



Recently ODN sat down with Yasmin

“When I meet a teacher I don’t ask about the subject being taught but about their passion.” She was then asked: “What am I passionate about? Literacy, each child with a book in their hands.”

What is important about a battle a hundred years ago? “It is THE historical battle which Canadians won when no other could win and only years after they became a nation.

Why is this now a passion? I love history and would like all Canadian students to know more Canadian and world history.