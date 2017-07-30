Village of Clinton evacuated – near Kamloops

Source: CBC

A rapid expansion of the Elephant Hill wildfire in B.C.’s Interior has forced the evacuation of the village of Clinton and the surrounding region.

A series of evacuation orders came in rapid succession on Saturday, and just days after a separate evacuation order was issued to several properties northeast of Clinton due to a rapidly moving wildfire in the area.

Clinton is about 125 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, B.C., and has a population of approximately 650 people.

“It’s pretty scary,” said Clinton resident Tina Horsley upon arriving at the emergency centre in Kamloops. “I have a bunch of animals and six kids. To pack up and take a bunch of people out of there, it’s pretty scary.”

Late Saturday, the evacuation order for Clinton was expanded to include the Chasm Mill site, properties along Highway 97 to the north and south of Clinton, and an area to the north, south and east of Green Lake, including 70 Mile House