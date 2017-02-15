Viewer discretion by Pat Whalley





Have you noticed just how many television programs have the “viewer discretion is advised” warning? Not just stories depicting scenes of violence and criminal actions but even talk shows seem to welcome bad language. I enjoy all types of cooking shows, especially competitions, but why do they need a warning for strong language?

Has our population gone so far into a decline that people cannot take part in a television show without using bad language? These are all adults, probably many of them parents, but they cannot go for one hour without foul language. I honestly think that four letter words should not be allowed on tv. It really doesn’t add anything to the content except create a coarse atmosphere.

Many people say that it is a normal part of life and should be accepted. It is not a normal part of my life and I don’t want to hear it. I often use mild oaths but I would not utter anything that I did not want my children or grandchildren to hear.

Not only bad language but bad manners and attitudes seem to be the norm with contestants bad mouthing one another and trying to sabotage their opponents. Compare US programs to similar English ones, no swearing and no nasty attitudes. The programs are enjoyable and fun and I would be happy watching it with my maiden aunt or my grandkids.

It seems to be the normal thing for groups of teenagers to use profanities but they are not getting much of an example from adults. A few days ago I was early for an appointment so I sat in Triangle Park and enjoyed the sun for a few minutes. Two men in their sixties/seventies were sitting on another bench. The “f” word was loudly used every two or three words, it seemed to be the only adjective they knew, it was really quite unbelievable. They were of my generation and yet seemed to have no knowledge of the English language except profanity.

How can we expect our youth to have some sense of dignity and take their position in the world when they are bombarded with bad language at every turn. I have a good sense of humour and I really enjoy a good joke but cringe when I hear strings of bad language. To my mind four letter words do not belong in everyday conversations or, at any time, in public. However, when bad language is encouraged on tv. how can we avoid it? All these programs are sponsored by companies who pay for advertising so maybe theses companies are the people to complain to.

Public t.v. doesn’t rely on advertising dollars and offensive language is never heard. They put out quality programming that is a pleasure to watch and no warnings issued about the language.