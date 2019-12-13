Video cameras – to make town safe? – $100,000

Approximate cost for installation of Video Surveillance at Various Town Owned Properties $85,106, there are other costs that the Town will have such as internet connections, mounting poles and extension of electrical services.

Legal/Statutory Authority: The installation of CCTV cameras requires the development of a policy and undertaking of privacy impact assessments. Strategic Plan: Safety and Security

BACKGROUND: The Committee has had some discussions on having CCTV Cameras installed to assist in the reduction of crime on Town owned properties. Staff met with Terracom Systems Ltd. and undertook a comprehensive tour to identify various areas within the community for the installation of CCTV cameras.

The properties that have been included in the proposal are:

• Airport

• Cemetery

• Municipal Hall

• Reservoir

• Lions and Skate Park

• Tourism and EV Charging Station

• Town Yards and Water Treatment

• New Bridge Park

Source: Report to Community Safety Meeting December 17th