Video cameras – to make town safe? – $100,000

Approximate cost for installation of Video Surveillance at Various Town Owned Properties $85,106, there are other costs that the Town will have such as internet connections, mounting poles and extension of electrical services.
Legal/Statutory Authority: The installation of CCTV cameras requires the development of a policy and undertaking of privacy impact assessments. Strategic Plan: Safety and Security
BACKGROUND: The Committee has had some discussions on having CCTV Cameras installed to assist in the reduction of crime on Town owned properties. Staff met with Terracom Systems Ltd. and undertook a comprehensive tour to identify various areas within the community for the installation of CCTV cameras.
The properties that have been included in the proposal are:
• Airport
• Cemetery
• Municipal Hall
• Reservoir
• Lions and Skate Park
• Tourism and EV Charging Station
• Town Yards and Water Treatment
• New Bridge Park
Source: Report to Community Safety Meeting December 17th
Leave a Reply