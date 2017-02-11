Victoria to honour local basketball player

Spencer McKay to be inducted into the UVic Sports Hall of Fame April 5th.

McKay was a versatile, even elegant, player inside. He was a five-time Canada West all-star.

McKay also three-times all-Canadian and is the all-time Vikes men’s hoops scoring leader with 1,657 career points and is 10th all-time in Canada West points-per game scoring.

Internationally, McKay represented Canada at the Pan American Games, World University Games and FIBA world championships. He also played in the NBA Summer League.

“Spencer was a good all-round player with good interior fundamentals, plus he could shoot,” said Ken Shields, who coached McKay at UVic.

McKay is employed as a coach at the University of BC and holds a basketball camp in Oliver each summer.

Spencer was inducted into the BC Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Source: Times Colonist