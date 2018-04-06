To locals – Victoria Creek is the name of a number of streams that come off the upper lakes and form a creek (mainly in spring). This week quite a bit of water travelling north to Secrest to join what water is coming out of Meyer’s Flat. Once Victoria Creek and Park Rill – join – they exit the hills over the falls and down Sportsman’s Bowl into the ox bow-like ponds at the valley bottom.

Picture below indicates the amount of water forming into ponds and lakes on the Fairview to Willowbrook Rd.