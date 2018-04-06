To locals – Victoria Creek is the name of a number of streams that come off the upper lakes and form a creek (mainly in spring). This week quite a bit of water travelling north to Secrest to join what water is coming out of Meyer’s Flat. Once Victoria Creek and Park Rill – join – they exit the hills over the falls and down Sportsman’s Bowl into the ox bow-like ponds at the valley bottom.
Picture below indicates the amount of water forming into ponds and lakes on the Fairview to Willowbrook Rd.
Comments
Gail Blidook says
Yes there are ponds that have formed throughout the course of the West Arm of the Okanagan River which exits the main OK River near the end of River Road. That arm goes under Hwy 97 near the intersection of River Road and Island road. Park Rill and its tributaries join the ox bow river right below Sportsman’s Bowl. So we now have a very high OK river feeding into this West arm, and Kearn, Victoria creek, Park Rill joining it. It finally joins the main river through two ponds at the end of island Road. A Satellite view is very interesting, showing all these creeks and rivers on their course. If you can’t see the water itself you will see a dark treeline indicating the water courses. At points this West Arm is just as prominent on the map as the main river. It is not just a little stream, especially now!