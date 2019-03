Undersized metal culvert removed

Below – top end 6 foot culvert end being install

Piping to be installed Wednesday

Apparently the closure is just daytime hours with road bed re-installed each evening

Contractor on the Victoria Creek culvert project – Mike Johnson Excavating

Beldam Crossing to the east on same Secrest Hill Rd. These culverts for this project to be installed asap by H and M Contracting.