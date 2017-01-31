Vessel sinks Monday – operator dies

West Kelowna / Kelowna – RCMP continue to work closely with BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC in parallel and ongoing investigations, following the sinking of a commercial vessel in Okanagan Lake late Monday evening.

On January 30, 2017 at 9:21 pm, RCMP received 911 emergency calls from Tolko Industries employees, who reported a marine incident, which involved one of their commercial tug boats that had reportedly sunk near Manhattan Point off the east shores of Okanagan Lake. RCMP learned that the vessels operator was unaccounted for and quickly called on the Kelowna Fire Department, who attended the scene and conducted an extensive search of the area.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were also called to the scene, and with the assistance of another Tolko Industries vessel, dropped an underwater camera into the lake from above the sunken vessel and managed to confirm that the operator was still inside the vessel.

The RCMP Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team is expected to attend this scene this morning to recover the body of the individual who is believed to be the vessel operator.

The investigation is in its early stages, as the scene remains secured by the RCMP at this time.