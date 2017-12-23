Vaseux welcomes international travellers

Chukar
This is a bird of the middle east.
It has been introduced widely as a game bird, and feral populations have become established in the United States (Rocky Mountains, Great Basin, high desert areas of California), Canada, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand and Hawaii.
Comments
Lee Ann Wilson says
Beautiful picture Audrey. Talented!
Bill Greer says
Well done Audrey !
Mike Monaghan says
Great catch Audrey. I have only seen these in Mesquite, Nevada, quite the different temperatures here. Lovely bird though and the one we saw was really friendly, came within 6 feet. I have to get to Vaseux ASAP. Thanks for sharing.