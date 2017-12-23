Vaseux welcomes international travellers

,

photo by Audrey MacNaughton

Chukar

This is a bird of the middle east.

It has been introduced widely as a game bird, and feral populations have become established in the United States (Rocky Mountains, Great Basin, high desert areas of California), Canada, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand and Hawaii.

Comments

  3. Great catch Audrey. I have only seen these in Mesquite, Nevada, quite the different temperatures here. Lovely bird though and the one we saw was really friendly, came within 6 feet. I have to get to Vaseux ASAP. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*