Vaseux Lake residents on Alert

Emergency Operations Centre: Vaseaux Lake Update

Continued high water has created localized flooding for areas across the Regional District. Lake levels are rising, and if predicted thunderstorms arrive later today, it will increase the potential of localized flooding. Environment Canada predicts high winds with the incoming weather front, and the possibilities of hail accompanying thunder cell activity.

Vaseaux lake is rising. There are many homes in the community in close proximity to the water’s edge. The RDOS is advising residents to assess their current situation and anticipate waters rising further over the weekend and into next week.

The RDOS has delivered sand and sandbags to Sundial Road.